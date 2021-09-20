Two students shot at Virginia high school, police say. Here’s what we know so far

Four people were injured Monday during a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, police said. They are still searching for the suspect. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least four students were injured Monday during a shooting at a Virginia high school — including two who were shot and two hurt while evacuating the school, law enforcement said.

Two 17-year-old students were taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds and two additional students were hospitalized with “injuries related to evacuating the school,” the Newport News Police Department said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a male juvenile is in custody. No other information about the suspect was released.

The shooting occurred at Heritage High School, police said in an initial news release just after 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. Nearly 1,200 students in grades 9 through 12 attend the school, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Richmond in Newport News.

Students were immediately evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents were told to meet them.

Scene from Heritage High in Newport News, where at school shooting happened today. Two people reported injured. Students were sent to the tennis courts. Photo by @jfgruenke. https://t.co/w4F4QsI4QL pic.twitter.com/Z35Ieq80LD — Sean Kennedy (@SeanDKennedy) September 20, 2021 My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.



As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021 Took this a few minutes ago - about 10 FBI officers walking in the front door of Heritage High School to keep “sweeping” the building - making sure everyone is safely evacuated.



FBI and @NewportNewsPD working together on this. @VSPPIO also on scene @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/I8aFIUhLPR — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) September 20, 2021

Police dispelled rumors of active shooters at other schools in an update at 1 p.m. In a second update just after 2 p.m., police confirmed the students who were shot include a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

The boy was shot in the side of his head and the girl was shot in the leg, 13 News Now reported, citing Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. One of the students injured evacuating had a “sprained or broken arm” and another had “asthma issues,” according to the TV station.

“Evidence has been recovered at the scene. It is believed that the suspect is known to the victims,” police said. “We are actively searching the building at this time to ensure no students are inside the building.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement on Twitter just after 1 p.m.

“My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News,” he said. “As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.”

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 2:53 PM.