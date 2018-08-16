ABC commissioner resigns, blasting ‘fictitious’ audit and Roy Cooper’s response

Michael Herring, who led day-to-day operations at the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission before taking a job overseeing it as one of three commissioners, resigned on Wednesday following a scandal over millions of dollars in waste.

But Herring’s resignation was not an admission of guilt. Rather, he lit into the audit, disputing its findings and criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper for not sticking up for the staff at the ABC Commission, which controls all the state’s liquor stores.

“I have been blessed to have worked and served at the best agency in state government since 1981,” Herring wrote in his resignation letter to Cooper. “However, the recent state audit of the Commission and your administration’s position not to defend the fictitious findings is (an) injustice to all that served on the commission over the past decade.”

The Triangle Business Journal first reported Herring’s resignation.

SIGN UP

The audit, released last week, identified more than $13 million of waste that it attributed to poor management, contracting oversights and fees to rent empty warehouse space. The allegations stemmed from 2004 to 2017.

After auditors presented the ABC Commission with their findings, the new chairman of the board, Zander Guy, accepted all of the findings and placed blame on past leaders.

“While I am not responsible for the actions that occurred before my tenure, I will take responsibility for the future oversight and management of this organization,” Guy wrote. A Democratic politician and formerly convicted felon, Guy was appointed by Cooper, a fellow Democrat, last year. He also briefly served on the board, although not as chairman, when former Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue was in office.

Bob Hamilton, who took over as chief administrator of the ABC Commission after Herring quit following his 35-year career there, resigned shortly before the audit became public. Hamilton, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, left the job quietly. Herring, whose resignation came six days after the audit’s publication, is far more vocal.

In an email to The News & Observer, Herring also criticized State Auditor Beth Wood — who runs a separate agency and is not part of Cooper’s administration — as well as those who reported on the audit.

“Does anyone ever fact check the state auditor?” Herring wrote in an email. “Her team got it wrong this time, therefore so did the media.”

Wood’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning, but in an interview with The N&O last week Wood backed up her team’s findings.

“There was just no overview, no oversight,” she said. “There was no monitoring of that contract. You just had a contractor come up and say ‘I want more money,’ ... and whatever the contractor asked for, it was what they got.”

But Herring said that contrary to the what the audit reported, everything the ABC Commission did was justified, properly documented and in compliance with state laws.

“The Commission did not waste, mismanage or overspend taxpayer dollars,” he said in his resignation letter.