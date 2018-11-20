Lobbyists launch toy drive for Hurricane Florence victims

A new nonprofit group led by prominent lobbyists is holding a toy drive Nov. 27 and 28 at the Legislative Building, when the General Assembly convenes.

Operation Toy Storm is asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys for North Carolina children affected by Hurricane Florence. It will set up collection bins outside the offices of House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger.





“We all represent clients, companies and organizations who may be willing to participate or contribute,” the news release says.

The group’s website allows for monetary donations as well as direct purchases of toys on the group’s “wish list.” Donors can order toys from Amazon and have them delivered to their homes or to the Toys for Tots location in eastern North Carolina.

Organizers of the toy drive include Beverly Adams, Jack Cozort, Cole Hughes, Wendy Kelly, Theresa Kostrzewa, Angie Whitener Maier, Lisa Martin, Paula Gupton Page, Lu-Ann Perryman and Madison Shook.