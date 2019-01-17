The NC legislature starts in earnest later this month. What should its priority be?

North Carolina’s lawmakers return to Raleigh for their 2019 session at the end of the month, with a consistent Republican leadership group and plenty of new faces among Republicans and Democrats.
Sen. Phil Berger, R-Eden, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Kings Mountain, retained control of their respective chambers.
But the duo will have new challenges this year as lawmakers present and debate various topics without the security of a legislative supermajority.
Please let us know: What should lawmakers’ main focus be as their session begins Jan. 30?
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments