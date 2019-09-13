Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders to visit Chapel Hill, Greensboro

Meet the Candidate: Bernie Sanders The 77-year-old Bernie Sanders hopes that in 2020, his progressive message has sunk in so deeply that the Democratic Party is ready to make him its new leader. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 77-year-old Bernie Sanders hopes that in 2020, his progressive message has sunk in so deeply that the Democratic Party is ready to make him its new leader.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has scheduled tours in two North Carolina college towns next week.

Sanders’ campaign announced Friday that the senator from Vermont will visit UNC-Chapel Hill on Sept. 19 and the International Civil Rights Museum on Sept. 20. Only the Chapel Hill visit will be open to the public.

Sanders is inviting supporters to hear him speak at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus. The rally is free, and tickets aren’t required, but attendees are encouraged to sign up on Sanders’ campaign website. Doors open at 4 p.m. The amphitheater is at the corner of South Road and Stadium Drive.

Thursday’s event will be Sanders’ second visit to North Carolina this year. In May, he spoke in Asheville and Charlotte.

The campaign’s press release says Sanders plans to speak about issues that matter to students, including his plan “to cancel all student loan debt and make public colleges and universities tuition-free.”

North Carolina polls this year have consistently found Sanders to be the second-favorite Democrat, behind only former Vice President Joe Biden and ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

About 44 percent of voters have a positive view of Sanders, according to an Elon University poll released in March. Sanders and Biden are the only Democrats who polled well against Trump in a June Public Policy Polling survey. Sanders tracked equal with Biden in a recent poll by the Civitas Institute, a Raleigh-based conservative think tank.

Other presidential candidates have been coming to North Carolina in recent months. President Donald Trump came to Fayetteville Monday to campaign for Republican candidates in special elections.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Kamala Harris came to Durham and Greensboro last month.

Beto O’Rourke was in Charlotte and Greensboro in August.

Biden also was in Charlotte in August for a fundraiser.