Lawmakers say they kept US 401 project on track. DOT says delay was never considered.

In November 2018, state and local officials threw ceremonial shovels of dirt to mark the long-awaited project to widen U.S. 401 in southern Franklin County. Contractors are widening the two-lane highway to four lanes from the Rolesville Bypass north to the crossroads community of Royal. rstradling@newsobserver.com

House Speaker Tim Moore held a news conference Tuesday morning along U.S. 401 to tout a bill signed into law last week that provides $290 million to help the N.C. Department of Transportation through a financial crisis that has delayed planning for hundreds of construction projects.

Moore chose the spot, next to a stretch of U.S. 401 that is being widened from two lanes to four, to give some credit to Rep. Lisa Stone Barnes, a fellow Republican who represents Franklin County. Work on the highway — “phase C” of a four-part project to widen 401 between Raleigh and Louisburg — began a year ago and could have been halted, Moore said, if Barnes and other legislators hadn’t stepped up.

“Just a few weeks ago, there was really a lot of concern that this project, this phase C, was going to be delayed further because of some shortfall with DOT,” Moore said. “Rep. Barnes was a key part of making sure that that did not happen.”

But NCDOT says it never considered halting work on phase C of the U.S. 401 widening or any other project where construction had already gotten underway.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

“We were not having any conversations about stopping construction projects,” NCDOT spokesman Jamie Kritzer said Tuesday. Among the work the department has suspended in recent months is pre-construction engineering on 900 projects across the state, a move that could delay the start of construction in the future.

Senate Bill 356, approved overwhelmingly two weeks ago, authorizes NCDOT to borrow an additional $100 million for road construction projects and provides $100 million from the state’s general fund, mostly to use for cleanup after disasters such as hurricanes Florence and Dorian. It also relieved the department from having to repay $90 million the legislature provided as a loan for storm repairs and cleanup earlier this year.

Speaking to a bank of TV cameras along the highway, Moore said the bill keeps the widening of U.S. 401 on track. “This was going to be subject to further delay if we didn’t get this infusion of money,” he said.

After the news conference, Moore’s policy advisor, Dan Gurley, acknowledged that NCDOT had not indicated that construction on U.S. 401 would be stopped or delayed.

“There was concern,” Gurley said. “It was not confirmed to be delayed, but it was one of the projects underway that if the cash flow problem had persisted could have been in jeopardy.”

The recent infusion of cash for NCDOT doesn’t change the timetable for phase D of the U.S. 401 project, which would widen the final five-mile stretch south of Louisburg. NCDOT doesn’t plan to begin construction on that segment until 2029, though Gurley said the speaker’s office has asked the department to consider shifting money to get the work started sooner.

NCDOT officials have blamed their fiscal problems on two factors. The first is a run of bad weather, including two major hurricanes, that over the last three years nearly quadrupled how much the department spends on storm cleanup and repairs. The second is the cost of settling lawsuits related to the Map Act, a law that allowed NCDOT to reserve property for future highways without actually buying it. The state Supreme Court found the law unconstitutional in 2016, and the cost of settling lawsuits with property owners has topped $366 million.

Some legislators have faulted the way NCDOT handled its finances, by continuing to spend money at an accelerated rate as the Map Act and weather-related expenses mounted. The bill passed this month includes several measures meant to increase public and legislative scrutiny of the department’s spending, including a weekly report called “NCDOT Cash Watch Numbers” summarizing how much money it has on hand and how it has been spent.

Kritzer said it will be another week or so before NCDOT knows how the department will make use of the $290 million provided by the bill. Moore said he expects the General Assembly to put additional money for NCDOT into the next phase of the budget in the spring.

“The General Assembly is committed to make sure that we keep getting the funding there to DOT,” he said. “Because we want to keep seeing projects just like this continue to be built throughout the state.”