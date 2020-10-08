ICYMI: The latest in North Carolina’s US Senate race

Democrat Cal Cunningham formally announces his candidacy filing for the 2020 U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, on Monday, Dec 2, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Happy Friday.

Today is the last day you can register to vote on Election Day in North Carolina (you can still register and vote early), and we’re 25 days from the presidential election.

Every week until then, I’ll be spotlighting a different legislative or statewide race both in this newsletter, and in a series of bonus episodes of The News & Observer’s politics podcast, Domecast.

This week we’re talking about the U.S. Senate race.

After I wrote the newsletter last Thursday evening, there were some big stories that made headlines, but did not make it into the last edition of Under the Dome.

Maybe you’re all caught up, but in case you’re not, let’s review what’s happened in the past week:

1. In the wee hours of Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had coronavirus.

2. Later in the day, North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis also said he had coronavirus.

3. Cal Cunningham, Tillis’ Democratic opponent, confirmed that he had exchanged text messages of a sexual nature with a woman who is not his wife.

DOMECAST: Hear more from Brian Murphy about Friday night’s events and what they mean for this race.

And that was just one day. Since then:

• The woman, Arlene Guzman Todd, confirmed a physical relationship with Cunningham, The Associated Press reported, with additional text messages between Todd and another person.

• Tillis said he was symptom-free and called on Cunningham to a release a “full explanation” on the sexts.

• The U.S. Army Reserve Command said it was investigating Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, after the allegations surfaced. Arlene Guzman Todd is married to Jeremy Todd, a veteran. He called for Cunningham to drop out of the race.

• North Carolina law does allow a candidate to drop out of the race this close to the election, but Cunningham has made it clear he intends to go on.

• In his first public appearance since the debate, Cunningham apologized for those he “hurt.”

• The Tillis campaign released a 30-second ad about the affair, joining other Republican groups that have already gone up with ads hitting Cunningham.

Election board troubles, a new park and a Jill Biden visit

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed two new members to the state’s board of elections Tuesday, after the previous Republican members resigned following a vote to settle a lawsuit about how the board handles absentee ballots, Richard Stradling reports.

Danielle Battaglia and I wrote about allegations against one of the appointees, Carr McLamb. Cooper rescinded his appointment Wednesday after the allegations surfaced, one day after he announced the appointment.

• A new park is coming to downtown Raleigh. At its center will be the first state monument dedicated to the African-American experience, called the Beacon of Freedom. Freedom Park is set to be completed in 2022, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports.

• Former second lady Jill Biden, who along with her husband tested negative for COVID-19, visited North Carolina this week. Danielle Battaglia covered her visit to Winterville.

• U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents much of Eastern North Carolina, drew criticism after he tweeted — and then deleted — that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris , the first woman of color on a major party national ticket, “was only picked for her color and her race.”

• And a reminder from Richard Stradling: No matter how you vote, photographing your ballot is illegal in North Caorlina.

CHECK OUT: Our voter guide and our podcast episodes on various races.

Thanks for reading. Until next week’s newsletter, tune into our stories, Instagram, tweets and Domecast for more developments in North Carolina politics.

— By Lucille Sherman, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at lsherman@newsobserver.com.