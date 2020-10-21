North Carolina election news: Live updates on Oct. 21

We’re tracking the latest elections news in North Carolina as Nov. 3 nears. Check back for updates.

Campaign stops in North Carolina

President Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will both make visits to the Tar Heel state Wednesday.

The president is holding a 7 p.m. rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Harris will campaign in Charlotte and Asheville, but details have not been announced.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, will speak 3 p.m. Friday at an “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism” with Pastor Paula White at RFA Church in Raleigh.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, spoke to a crowd of 75 people Tuesday in Raleigh, where she touted her father’s record, The News & Observer reports.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Durham on Sunday, where he spoke to a socially-distanced crowd and was spotted ordering a milkshake at a local Cook Out. Harris was scheduled to visit the state last week, but canceled the in-person event after two people in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Mail-in ballots extension

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of North Carolina’s extension on accepting mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted by the state Board of Elections until Nov. 12, the court ruled in a 12-3 decision late Tuesday.

“All ballots must still be mailed on or before Election Day,” the ruling says. “The change is simply an extension from three to nine days after Election Day for a timely ballot to be received and counted. That is all.”

The N.C. Attorney General’s Office and the Elections Board have clashed with Republican lawmakers over the collection deadline, as an increased number of voters are expected to cast mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which could overwhelm the U.S. Postal Service and cause delays.

State election laws have been in limbo amid two lawsuits.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins on Oct. 3 accepted a settlement agreement changing three of North Carolina’s election rules — extending the deadline to accept mailed ballots, allowing affidavits for ballot envelopes missing a signature and allowing mail-in ballots to be dropped at election offices and at early voting sites.

Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, accused the board and the attorney general’s office of trying to usurp their constitutional authority through a “secretive” settlement agreement, and last week U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen blocked the board from moving forward without witness signatures.

But he left the other provisions in the hands of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tuesday’s decision puts an end to the lawsuits, unless the decision is appealed to the Supreme Court.

Early voting numbers

More than 2 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

Officials forecast that 80% of votes will be cast before polls open on Election Day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,369,041 ballots were cast at early voting sites and another 655,842 were sent by mail, The N&O reports. That’s almost three times the number of people who had voted by this point in 2016.

North Carolinians have 10 days left to early vote.

Wake and Durham counties have sites showing the estimated wait times at voting locations. Voting locations in Mecklenburg can be found here.

So far, Democrats, women and Black voters are outpacing other demographics in North Carolina in early voting, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Democrats have accounted for 45% and Republicans have accounted for 26% of the votes. Women make up nearly 53% of early voters while men make of 41.2%. Black voters account for 22.7% of the early vote while they make up 20.7% of registered voters in the state.

Anti-Trump billboards pop up around state

A group of Republicans who don’t support Trump unveiled 25 billboards in 15 North Carolina counties this week.

The billboards aim to turn the president’s reported comments about the military against him.

The Trump quote “Suckers” is superimposed over a photo of American troops storming the beach at Normandy on one posted alongside Interstate 95 in Fayetteville and elsewhere. “What was in it for them?” is across the photo of Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima on other billboards, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Another in Mebane criticizes his handling of the pandemic.

They’re paid for by the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by Republicans that have now endorsed Biden for president.

The comments from Trump were allegedly made during a 2018 trip to France during which Trump decided against visiting a cemetery for American soldiers killed during World War I. He reportedly told senior officials that day “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” according to an Atlantic report that cited multiple unnamed sources.

He later referred to Marines killed in combat at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed, per the Atlantic. The Atlantic also reported that the president on Memorial Day 2017 asked then-Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly “What was in it for them?” when standing next to the grave of his son who was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan.

Trump has denied making the comments and called the story “fake,” The New York Times reports.

Where do the polls stand?

Tillis/Cunningham:

New polling Tuesday showed Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in a tight Senate race.

▪ An ABC News/Washington Post poll of 706 North Carolina registered voters and 646 likely voters from Oct. 12-17 found Cunningham leading Tillis 49% to 47% among likely voters and 49% to 46% among registered voters at a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

▪ An East Carolina University Center for Survey Research poll of 1,155 likely voters in North Carolina shows Cunningham leading Tillis 48% to 47% with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Trump/Biden:

▪ The presidential race has remained tight in the state. Biden is leading Trump by an average of 3.1 percentage points, according to poll analysis site FiveThirtyEight.

▪ Polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s list yesterday mostly show Biden up by 1, 2 or 3 points. The analysis site gives Biden a 68% chance of victory in the state.

Cooper/Forest:

▪ The ECU poll yesterday showed Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, leading Republican challenger Dan Forest 55% to 43% in the race.

▪ Other polls from this month show the governor continues to lead Forest by solid margins.

What else you need to know

▪ Trump and Biden are set to meet on the debate stage Thursday.

▪ Where talks stand on another coronavirus relief bill.