North Carolina election news: Live updates on Oct. 22

We’re tracking the latest elections news in North Carolina as Nov. 3 nears. Check back for updates.

Harris visits Charlotte

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a Wednesday rally in Charlotte, where she told supporters President Donald Trump failed to lead and protect Americans and that it’s time for North Carolinians to vote him out of office.

“Remember, the president of the United States is the commander-in-chief of the United States and is supposed to have as his first priority the health and well-being of the American people,” Harris said. “And that’s why he’s got to go.”

She cited the more than 222,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, criticized the president’s stance on climate change, and accused him of “coddling white supremacists,” The Charlotte Observer reports.

She spoke on the roof of the dugout at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte in front of a socially-distanced, mask-wearing crowd that was limited to 150 attendees under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier in the day, she campaigned in Asheville.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Durham on Sunday, where he spoke to a socially-distanced crowd and was spotted ordering a milkshake at a local Cook Out. Harris was scheduled to visit the state last week, but canceled the in-person event after two people in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump visits Gastonia

Around the same time as Harris’ Charlotte event, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport and painted a “dire portrait” of a Biden presidency, the Observer reports.

“If Biden wins, the flag-burning demonstrators in the street will be running your federal government,” he said. “They will re-educate your children (and be) letting rioters and MS-13 killers roam free without masks.”

He also portrayed himself as a political outsider — despite having spent more than three years in office — and criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke to a crowd of about 15,000 people.

The Trump campaign has had a heavy presence in North Carolina — a key battleground state with 15 electoral votes up for grabs — leading up to the election.

“I’ve been all over your state,” the president told the crowd. “You better let me win.”

The president’s son, Eric Trump, will speak 3 p.m. Friday at an “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism” with Pastor Paula White at RFA Church in Raleigh.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, spoke to a crowd of 75 people Tuesday in Raleigh, where she touted her father’s record, The News & Observer reports.

Election polling

While Biden has expanded his polling lead over Trump in North Carolina, other Democrats have seen their leads narrow as Election Day nears, N.C. Insider reports.

Biden/Trump: Biden is ahead of Trump by 2.3 percentage points in North Carolina, which is up from 1.4 percentage points a week ago, and 0.5 percentage points the week before that, according to the RealClearPolitics average. But his lead is still within the margin of error in the latest polls: Reuters/Ipsos, CNBC, ABC News and Emerson.

Tillis/Cunningham: Democrat U.S. Senate challenger Cal Cunningham is leading Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in the polls by an average of 2.3 percentage points, down from 5.2 points last week with margins of error between 3 and 4.5 percentage points.

This comes following Cunningham’s sexting scandal with a California public relations strategist.

Cooper/Forest: Cooper is up by an average of 9.4 percentage points as of Wednesday, down from 11.3 percentage points the previous week.

Mail-in ballot rules

The state Court of Appeals on Monday approved a legal settlement over election rules between the N.C. State Board of Elections and a group of elderly voters represented by a law firm connected to the Democratic Party.

The ruling means tens of thousands of absentee voters whose ballots have been in limbo will either have their ballot accepted, be required to sign a certificate to fix an issue on the ballot’s envelope or vote with a new ballot. It will take two to three days for counties to work through the backlog of ballots and notify voters about their ballot’s status, the N.C. Watchdog Reported Network reported Wednesday.

“Luckily, we’ve got a little bit of time, we were glad to get the clarity through the court so that we could move quickly,” Karen Brinson Bell, election director for the N.C. State Board of Elections, told the network. “And any voter also has the option of going and voting in person if they’re comfortable and doing so if they’re worried about the time constraints with the absentee by-mail process at this point.”

The deadline to get ballots to voters is nearing.

Ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Election Day but “to vote by mail, voters need to have their ballots,” the network reports. It takes about two to five days for a ballot to be sent out after it’s requested, but some North Carolina voters have waited weeks for ballots that never arrived.

Brinson Bell told the watchdog network she is confident county officials can get ballots to voters on time if they request them on the deadline, which is Oct. 27. But election officials recommend submitting ballot requests as early as possible.

This comes as the U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled in favor of North Carolina’s extension on accepting mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day will be accepted by the state Board of Elections until Nov. 12, the court ruled in a 12-3 decision.

“All ballots must still be mailed on or before Election Day,” the ruling says. “The change is simply an extension from three to nine days after Election Day for a timely ballot to be received and counted. That is all.”

State election laws have been in limbo amid the legal battle.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins on Oct. 3 accepted a settlement agreement changing three of North Carolina’s election rules — extending the deadline to accept mailed ballots, allowing affidavits for ballot envelopes missing a signature and allowing mail-in ballots to be dropped off at election offices and at early voting sites.

Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, accused the N.C. Board of Elections and the attorney general’s office of trying to usurp their constitutional authority through a “secretive” settlement agreement, and last week U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen blocked the board from moving forward without witness signatures.

But he left the other provisions in the hands of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tuesday’s decision puts an end to the lawsuits, unless the decision is appealed to the Supreme Court.

