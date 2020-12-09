NC lawmakers, lobbyists seeking common ground on healthcare policies in 2021

Less than two months into the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina lawmakers assembled with one main objective: passing a relief package.

“In my six years in the General Assembly, I think it was the finest example of the two parties pulling together to do what was right for our state,” Rep. Gale Adcock, a nurse practitioner and member of the House health committee, said Wednesday.

Adcock, a Democrat from Cary, was one of five people on a Wednesday panel previewing healthcare legislation likely to be tackled in the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins next month. The event was hosted by the NC Insider, the News & Observer’s subscription newsletter, and moderated by Insider editor Colin Campbell.

With the 2020 session in the rear-view mirror and the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they hope to see continued bipartisan effort in the upcoming session. Policy priorities include improving and continuing to utilize telehealth, reforming regulations for healthcare providers and reducing consumer costs. For some legislators but certainly not all, expanding Medicaid, continues to be a hot topic as well.

Sue Ann Forrest, legislative relations director for the NC Medical Society, Tom Fetzer, a lobbyist with Fetzer Strategic Partners and retired healthcare executive Phyllis Wingate, also spoke during the event.

Under the Dome newsletter News and insider information from the world of politics and government in North Carolina. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The legislature is committed to improving access to care in North Carolina, particularly our rural communities, and we’ve been laser-focused on that for the last few sessions,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Kernersville and chair of the Senate Healthcare Committee. “Even with the challenges that we’re facing, we’re going to continue to move to improve access to those rural areas and to improve access to care for everyone.”

Telehealth

Panelists largely seemed to agree on the importance of tackling telehealth in the upcoming legislative session, which has been become more widely-used as a result of the coronavirus.

“There aren’t too many bright lights in this COVID pandemic but one of them is the exposure of what we really are lacking in North Carolina,” Krawiec said. “It has driven the telehealth that we’ve been just sort of nibbling at the edges of for a number of years, and we all of a sudden have had to open up and say, ‘OK, we’ve got to provide care to these people, and this is how we have to do it during these times of a pandemic.’”

Forrest, of the medical society, and Adcock, who is a nurse practitioner, said telehealth has benefited both providers and patients in the pandemic by allowing medical professionals to continue providing care.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In addition to increasing access to care, telehealth drives down costs, Fetzer said.

“That is something we should all be celebrating and trying to make more affordable and profitable and accessible in North Carolina,” Fetzer said.

Reimbursing providers for telehealth or telemedicine is one outstanding issue that the legislature could solve, Forrest said, citing concerns from medical society members.

“Many of our practices have made the financial investment, which is significant in investing in this technology,” Forrest said. “And they want to be able to ensure that patients can utilize this long term.”

Broadband

Panelists also seemed to agree that for patients and providers to utilize telehealth, though, they need internet access, especially in rural areas where healthcare is less accessible.

The state can’t expect its hospitals, especially rural ones, to provide quality care if they don’t have high-speed internet, Adcock said.

“Because of all this in greater demand for the use of broadband for not just healthcare but also education, economic development, it just begs the question of what our state is going to do about expanding rural broadband across the state,” Adcock said.

Medicaid expansion

While there was bipartisan agreement on many areas of focus for the upcoming session, one topic remains controversial — Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina’s Medicaid transformation — a transition from fee-for-service to managed care — is set to go live in July 2021. But Democrats continue to advocate for Medicaid expansion.

“I don’t think we can wait to to meet the health-care needs and the economic needs of our state by delaying Medicaid expansion once again,” Adcock said. “I do believe that we have members of the House who feel very similarly. We may have different ideas about how to get here, but we believe we need to get there.”

Some Republicans, including Krawiec, disagree. Krawiec said the state should complete its Medicaid transformation first.

“My thoughts are that we don’t even need to discuss expansion, until we get through the transformation,” Krawiec said. “We need to prove that we can handle Medicaid transformation without burdening the system too much and see what kind of improvements we make.”

Krawiec also emphasized that she was unsure if the state could handle transformation and expansion at the same time, if Medicaid expansion were to pass this year.

Medicaid expansion was a priority for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper during his first term as governor and has been at the center of conflict between North Carolina’s executive and legislative branches in previous sessions.

The entire healthcare policy discussion, which was streamed on multiple platforms, is available for viewing on Facebook.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.