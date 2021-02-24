Gov. Cooper is expected to announce relaxed COVID-19 rules today. How to watch.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks a press briefing on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce eased public health restrictions at a news conference today, at a time when COVID-19 case counts are declining across the state and the number of people vaccinated is rising.

Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order — which includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., prohibition of on-site alcohol sales from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and capacity limitations for gatherings and businesses — is set to expire Sunday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told a legislative committee on Tuesday that the state wants to “reassess where we are in terms of easing restrictions ... I know the Governor is considering that right now with input from our scientists.”

Cooper will appear at today’s media briefing with Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.