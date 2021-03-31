NC senators look to toughen penalties for the opioid that’s causing the most overdoses

Nearly five North Carolinians died each day due to unintentional opioid overdoses in 2019, according to state data. Legislators in North Carolina are trying to make penalties tougher for possession and distribution of the opioid that is causing more overdoses than any other.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that has caused thousands of overdose deaths throughout the country. It is used in medical settings to treat extreme pain. Sens. Tom McInnis of Richmond County, Chuck Edwards of Henderson County and Michael Lazzara of Onslow County introduced a bill that will increase the penalty for possession and distribution of fentanyl in North Carolina.

Possession is a misdemeanor, but if the bill becomes law, it will be a Class I felony, on par with cocaine and methamphetamine. Distribution will also carry tougher charges than before.

“It has no place anywhere other than in a doctor’s care,” McInnis said.

The three Republican state senators huddled in the General Assembly press room with law enforcement officials from around the state Tuesday as McInnis held up a sachet of salt. He said if he had that much fentanyl and threw it around the room, it would kill everyone.

Scientists say that is not how fentanyl works. That amount of the drug is lethal if it is ingested, Stat reported.

Lazzara said officials need to do all they can to reduce the number of overdoses.

Opioid overdose deaths have been rising fast since 2013, according to data from the NC Department of Health and Human Services. There were 721 deaths reported statewide in 2013, but that number spiked to 1,884 in 2017. 2018 saw a small drop in the number of deaths, but there was an uptick again in 2019.

Emergency department visits for opioid overdoses increased rapidly from 4,100 in 2015 to 5,718 in 2016 and 7,708 in 2017. Visits dropped to more than 6,700 in 2018 and 2019, but spiked again to 8,252 in 2020, which is the highest number of emergency department visits for overdoses since DHHS began tracking the numbers in 2010.

Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero said he thinks the bill would hold people who are “making a profit off other people’s misery” accountable.

Mike Hardin, district attorney for Moore and Hoke counties, said “having some teeth” for possession charges through the bill would give district attorneys’ offices the opportunity to offer drug treatment services that would not be available if possession of fentanyl remains a misdemeanor.

McInnis said the bill has support from the NC Sheriff’s Association, the NC Association of Chiefs of Police, the NC Conference of District Attorneys and the State Crime Lab.

“The only ones who are not going to be happy about it are the ones who are going to be convicted of this crime,” McInnis said.

Objections to penalties

But Knina Strichartz, a social worker who works in Charlotte and Greensboro, said in a phone interview with The News & Observer that harsher penalties are not a productive way to approach the fentanyl problem.

“I don’t think any drug should be criminalized,” said Strichartz. “The people who end up getting charged are mainly not dealers and traffickers, they are the community that we work with.”

Strichartz works with Point Made, a needle exchange program that provides supplies and education about safe drug use in Charlotte and NC Urban Survivors’ Union, an organization based in Greensboro.

“We just keep criminalizing people when we need to be helping them,” Strichartz said. “They are physically dependent on opioids and that (fentanyl) is what’s available right now.”

Strichartz said people are scared to call 911 when there is an overdose because they are afraid of getting charged or arrested.

Yaniero said North Carolina’s Good Samaritan laws will help protect people who call 911. Post-overdose diversion programs available through district attorneys’ offices will also help divert people suffering from substance addiction to treatment, he said.

The Good Samaritan Law protects people who call 911 or provide medical assistance to people suffering from drug overdoses if they have drugs or drug paraphernalia.

But Strichartz said the state’s death by distribution law, which passed in 2019, can negate the state’s Good Samaritan laws. Death by distribution is a felony charge for selling or distributing drugs that unintentionally cause a fatal overdose.

“You want to be able to call 911, but if you’re the person who was responsible for getting the drugs, any monetary transactions, you are actually responsible for a drug-induced homicide,” Strichartz said.

The drug dealers are not at the scene of an overdose, Strichartz said. It is the family members, friends, or significant others of people who are overdosing.

Strichartz said people need to focus on treatment of drug addiction and not the enforcement of harsher penalties.

“These drugs have a physical dependency,” she said. “We can’t continue to view people who are physically addicted to drugs as criminals.”