Tillis recovering from prostate cancer surgery

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis underwent prostate cancer surgery this week, he announced Thursday.

Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on March 29. Tillis, 60, did not give a timeline for his recovery.

“I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step of the way,” Tillis said in a statement.

“As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”

The Senate returns from recess Monday.

When he announced his diagnosis, Tillis said that he had no symptoms and the cancer was detected “relatively early” through a prostate-specific antigen test.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer for American men behind only skin cancer.

Tillis won his second term in the U.S. Senate in November. He previously served as speaker of the House in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Tillis tested positive for COVID-19 in October. He missed President Joe Biden’s inauguration and several Senate votes in mid-January while recovering from foot surgery.

