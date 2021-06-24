How to watch President Biden speak in North Carolina today

President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to discuss gun crime prevention strategy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon to promote COVID-19 vaccination, and his remarks at Green Road Community Center will be streamed live online.

To watch him speak live, come back to this page, or go to the White House livestream.

Biden is visiting a mobile vaccination unit and kicking off a vaccine canvassing event. He’s scheduled to arrive at the center at 4:50 p.m. and speak at 5:15 p.m.