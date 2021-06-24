Politics & Government

Ain’t no party like a budget party because a budget party don’t stop (for months)

The News & Observer’s Under the Dome podcast.
The News & Observer’s Under the Dome podcast.

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

It’s Friday, which is extra great this week, because I’ve thought it was Friday for the last three days.

This week marked the official start of budget week in North Carolina’s legislature. It’s my first time navigating that process here, so I’ve been learning a lot.

Here’s what went down:

Also in the budget: A provision that would hold law enforcement officers accountable for misconduct and use of force. A big change for one of the state’s largest agencies. Money for the North Carolina Zoo, along with East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.

WHAT WE’RE READING

MORE BIG STORIES FROM THE TEAM

Don’t forget: Listen and subscribe to our podcast wherever you usually like to listen. (Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Megaphone.)

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

— Lucille Sherman, state government reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at lsherman@newsobserver.com.

Profile Image of Lucille Sherman
Lucille Sherman
Lucille Sherman is a state politics reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. She previously worked as a national data and investigations reporter for Gannett. Using the secure, encrypted Signal app, you can reach Lucille at 405-471-7979.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use