Ex-NASCAR driver, ex-politicians among those picked to serve on boards of UNC schools

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going back to college. Sort of.

Petty and several dozen other less famous people from the worlds of politics and business were nominated Friday to various university trustee boards in North Carolina. The nominees came from the state legislature, which controls those seats.

A university’s trustees make many of the biggest on-campus decisions, like hiring or firing campus leaders and coaches.

They also sometimes find themselves in the news for decisions like renaming buildings that honored racists, or voting on tenure for professors — something that normally flies under the radar but recently has been national news at UNC-Chapel Hill, due to a high-profile conflict around incoming journalism professor Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Once the nominations announced Friday are formally approved, Petty would serve a four-year term on the Board of Trustees for the N.C. School of the Arts. Making decisions for the School of the Arts wouldn’t be a completely new experience for the retired racer who has also dabbled in country music and film.

Petty recently finished serving out the final year of someone else’s term on that board, according to the Winston-Salem Journal, the school’s hometown paper. He had been picked to replace former Republican state senator Peter Brunstetter, who stepped down in 2020 to take a lucrative job at the UNC System office.

It’s common for the legislature to send ex-politicians and political donors to serve on the board of trustees for UNC System schools. In addition to Petty’s own NASCAR fame, his dad is Richard Petty, a racing legend and Republican donor, speaker and onetime candidate for office whose custom car business got $250,000 in the state budget a few years ago.

In the most recent round of nominations released Friday, lawmakers proposed placing three of their former GOP colleagues on various boards: Former Wilmington Rep. Holly Grange on the UNC-Wilmington BOT, former Hendersonville Rep. Chuck McGrady on the UNC-Asheville BOT and former Charlotte Rep. Bill Brawley on the Western Carolina BOT.

The full list of nominees can be found in Senate Bill 728.

Seats on the boards of trustees are staggered, so all of the seats don’t turn over at once. For the Triangle universities, the new nominees to serve until 2025 are:

▪ NC State: Ven Poole, the son of big-time university donor Lonnie Poole, and James Harrell, a real estate developer who was a Democratic state lawmaker in the early 2000s. Both are currently on the board and are being re-appointed.

▪ UNC-Chapel Hill: Marty Kotis, a real estate developer from Greensboro, and Vinay Patel, a hotel chain owner from Charlotte. Neither is currently on the board, although Kotis is finishing a term on the UNC System Board of Governors.

▪ North Carolina Central University: Emily Dickens, a former UNC System lobbyist who is now the chief of staff at the Society for Human Resource Management, and James Walker, a Charlotte attorney. Walker is being reappointed to the board and Dickens would be new.

▪ School of Science and Math: Catherine B. Mitchell of Buncombe County, Fredrick L. Reese of Henderson County, Dr. Anthony Negbenebor of Cleveland County, Robert M. Freeman of Cabarrus County, Dr. Ellen C. Collett of Burke County, and Kamal Kolappa, M.D., of Wake County.

