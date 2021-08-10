General counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson arrested, charged with resisting officers

Brian LiVecchi, general counsel for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, was arrested last week. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The in-house attorney for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was arrested in Fuquay-Varina late Friday night and charged by the Alcohol Law Enforcement agency with “resisting (a) public officer.”

Brian LiVecchi, general counsel for Robinson’s office, was arrested just before midnight on Friday at 213 Fayetteville Street in Fuquay-Varina, according to a Wake County database of recent arrests. The Brick Bar & Grill is listed as a restaurant at that address.

LiVecchi was charged with resisting a public officer, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor under North Carolina law.

LiVecchi has been working for Robinson’s office since January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

