Cooper pick for public safety job led peaceful police response to Andrew Brown protests

The new head of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper, is a police chief who’s recently been in the national spotlight.

Eddie Buffaloe will replace Erik Hooks as head of DPS — which oversees the prison system, State Bureau of Investigation, Highway Patrol and N.C. National Guard.

In a news release, Buffaloe said he was humbled by the decision and noted that he has previously worked in several of the agencies he will now be commanding, including the National Guard and the prison system.

“As a former correctional officer, NC Guardsman, and current law enforcement executive I am excited to rejoin the DPS Correctional staff, members of the National Guard family, and other stakeholders along with our state law enforcement agencies in order to work and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners across the state to keep North Carolina safe,” he said.

Most recently, Buffaloe was the interim city manager and police chief in Elizabeth City — where earlier this year a team of Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies killed Andrew Brown in a shooting that made national news.

Although it was sheriff’s deputies and not police officers who killed Brown, it was the police under Buffaloe who were then largely responsible for handling the ensuing wave of protests that lasted for days. Unlike protests in places like Raleigh and Charlotte after the George Floyd killing, which at times turned violent, the protests in Elizabeth City did not.

The News & Observer reported at the time that city leaders credited Buffaloe for that, as a result of his building good community relations long before the protests ever began.

Cooper referenced that on Tuesday, too.

“Eddie Buffaloe’s experience, vision, leadership, management skills and strong law enforcement credentials make him ready for this critically important role and I’m grateful he is willing to take it on,” he said. “As an officer, he has walked the beat on our streets and in our prisons and as a Chief of Police his leadership has shown that he understands the importance of building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Buffaloe was sworn in as chief in Elizabeth City in December 2012, after serving as police chief in the Halifax County town of Enfield. On taking the job, Buffaloe told the Daily Advance newspaper that he planned to take “a unified approach to crime fighting,” and said it was time to “take back the keys to Elizabeth City from drug offenders, gang members and other criminals.” Key to that, he said, would be cultivating the community’s trust.

Buffaloe’s style was reflected in the way his officers handled nightly protests in the weeks after deputies shot and killed Brown in April while serving a warrant on drug charges.

Protesters marched throughout the city night after night, escorted by officers from Buffaloe’s department and from other departments in the region he called in to help. Officers blocked traffic to allow protesters to move safely through the streets but generally kept their distance, avoiding clashes with the marchers.

Cooper’s appointment of Buffaloe is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

