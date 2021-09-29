The federal government is at risk of a shutdown. What does that mean for NC?

Food banks and nonprofit organizations around Charlotte saw more demand as federal workers struggled with the last government shutdown. tdominick@thestate.com

U.S. lawmakers have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to pass a funding bill or shut down the federal government.

And a shutdown, the first in a pandemic, could have a trickle-down effect on North Carolina because it is home to many federal agencies, parks and services.

In the past, these shutdowns have affected anything from employment to food stamps to national parks.

For the tens of thousands of federal employees in North Carolina, and the more than 7,000 state employees whose jobs are at least partially funded through the federal budget, a shutdown could mean furloughs.

“We remain optimistic that Congress will work through the impasse and we will not face a federal shutdown,” said Marcia Evans, a spokesperson for the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management. “However, if a shutdown does occur, as we have in previous federal shutdowns, the Office of State Budget and Management will work closely with state agency budget offices and the Office of State Human Resources to identify affected programs and positions, and whenever possible, work to find funding alternatives to maintain services.”

Evans added that she does not expect all 7,000 positions to be affected if there is a shutdown.

The last federal government shutdown started in December 2018 under the Trump administration and lasted 35 days — the longest shutdown in history. Back then, lawmakers were at odds with one another on whether to pass a spending package that included funding a wall at the southern border of the United States.

There were more than 72,000 federal employees working in North Carolina at the time of the last shutdown but only 11% went without pay, according to the N.C. Justice Center.

The impact was felt by many in North Carolina. Especially those who use services offered by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department’s spokeswoman, Kelly Haight Connor, like Evans, is optimistic that Congress will avoid a shutdown this week.

But the majority of the state’s federally funded positions are within DHHS, more than 4,000 of them, and many of its programs also use federal funding.

“If a shutdown does occur, as we have in previous federal shutdowns, NCDHHS will work to identify affected programs and positions and, whenever possible, work to find funding alternatives to maintain services,” Connor said.

In 2018 and 2019, the shutdown put benefits at risk from the Food and Nutrition Services program, the Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants and Children, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Child and Adult Care Food program. But those programs continued serving families despite the shutdown.

Headlines from that year include protests of federal workers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, who continued to work without pay, trash and damage at national parks and workers at the federal prison in Butner working without pay.

A shutdown could also affect programs like the grants for the Violence Against Women Act, the Victims of Crime Act and the Juvenile Justice Act under the Governor’s Crime Commission, passport applications, immigration court proceedings and home and small business loans.

It could affect the Environmental Protection Agency campus in the Research Triangle.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put U.S. lawmakers on notice this week that if the debt ceiling isn’t suspended or raised by Oct. 18, the country would default on its loans for the first time in history.

A new proposal in Congress would fund the United States through Dec. 3 and allow lawmakers to come back and deal with the debt ceiling later.

Politico reported that senators are hoping to fast track that bill through the Senate Wednesday.