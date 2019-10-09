These candidates are vying for Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board. Here’s how to vote.

Early voting in the Orange County elections begins Wednesday, Oct. 16. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. File photo

Voters in towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls on Nov. 5. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Board of Education race.

Who’s running for Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board

Five candidates, including one incumbent, are running for four seats on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board. They will be elected by everyone in the city schools district. The school board terms are four years.

Get details about each candidate at tinyurl.com/y6enlfd9. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Candidate forums

▪ Thursday, Oct. 10: The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council and Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP will hold a forum for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board candidates. 7-9 p.m., Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

▪ Sunday, Oct. 13: First Baptist Church will hold a meet and greet for candidates running for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board and Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough municipal offices. 10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson St.

Where and when to vote for Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board election is Nov. 5, 2019. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting starts on Oct. 16. All early voting sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween.

Vote early at the following polling places and times:

Board of Elections Office, 208 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough

▪ Oct. 16-18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27 Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro

Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27, Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can find your polling place on the Orange County government website. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Orange County Board of Elections’ list of recent changes.

