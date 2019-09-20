Hillary Clinton to appear at Manhattan fundraiser for Raleigh mayoral candidate

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019.

If you want to see Raleigh mayoral candidate Caroline Sullivan Monday night, you’re probably going to have to fly.

A supporter is holding an event for her in Manhattan featuring former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The suggested donation to attend the reception on the Upper East Side is $1,000. The maximum contribution — $5,400 — is also listed on the invitation.

Sullivan, a 53-year-old former Wake County commissioner and senior adviser to the N.C. Business Committee for Education, said she’s known Clinton for decades.

“I have a lot of great relationships from around the country,” she said. “And I have known her for almost 25 years. And when she found out she was running she asked what she could do to help. I am very honored.”

“We were at an event and she was like ‘How are you?’” Sullivan said. “(I said) I’m running for mayor.”

It costs money to run for mayor, and Sullivan said her donations come from people who want to help her help the community.

She also is running against two candidates whose names city voters have seen on the ballot before: Raleigh attorney Charles Francis, who ran against Mayor Nancy McFarlane two years ago and Mary-Ann Baldwin, who served on the City Council for 10 years in an at-large seat.

“I am the underdog when it comes to name (recognition),” Sullivan said. “So you have to get the word out.”

Sullivan has raised $263,000 from individuals, according to the latest campaign finance reports, followed by Francis, with $204,000, and Baldwin with $175,000.

Non-discrimination ordinance

George Knott, a 41-year-old musician and long-shot for mayor, doesn’t want you to think he’s a one-issue candidate. He has at least two, thank you very much.

On his platform, called 18 steps to the Raleigh Mambo, he’s called for a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender non-discrimination ordinance. House Bill 142, which partially repealed HB2, the so-called Bathroom Bill, stopped local cities from adopting new non-discrimination ordinances until Dec. 1, 2020.

“Raleigh needs a comprehensive ordinance that protects people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in both municipal and private employment, housing, and public accommodations,” he wrote. “The (North Carolina General Assembly), which should be declared a hate group, put a moratorium on all non-discrimination ordinances to protect LGBT citizens through 2020, and then they can only be local, not state level. This is shameful.”

Friends and equality advocates on Knott’s behalf wrote an ordinance that he’s asking the other 27 candidates running for office in Raleigh to endorse. A handful have signed on.

The proposed ordinance can be found at www.raleighndo.org.

Did you just call me old?

At a mayoral forum at the Raleigh City Club on Thursday, Zainab Baloch, 27, took a shot at some of the other candidates on the stage.

“If we are going to call yourself a progressive city we need to make sure our policies match,” she said. “You’re not going to solve the same ole problems with the same ole politicians.”

Former five-term council member Baldwin, 62, sitting beside her on stage, nudged her and asked “Am I old?”

“I said ole,” Baloch said. “I mean....Ya been there for 10 years, right?”