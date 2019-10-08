Election Day in Raleigh, Durham and Cary: What you need to know

SHARE COPY LINK

Polls open today, Oct. 8, for voters in Raleigh, Durham and Cary.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you’re in line by 7:30 p.m. you will have the opportunity to vote. Fare for GoRaleigh buses will be free.

Raleigh residents will be voting for a new mayor and all seven members of the City Council. The mayor and two at-large members are elected by everyone in the city, while five district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are all for two years. Candidates need to win 50%-plus 1 votes of the ballots cast in their race to avoid a possible runoff in November.

Learn more about the Raleigh candidates here.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Durham voters will cast ballots in a primary to select City Council candidates who will advance to next month’s municipal general election. The field of 10 candidates will be reduced to six vying for three at-large seats. Everyone in the city can vote in the City Council primary. Voters expecting to see candidates for mayor and the $95 million affordable housing bond referendum will have to wait until the general election next month.

Learn more about the Durham candidates here.

Cary voters will choose a mayor and three members of the City Council. The mayor and one at-large district seat held by Lori Bush are elected by everyone in the city. The two district candidates are voted on by people who live in that district. The terms are for four years. Candidates need to win 50%-plus 1 votes of the ballots cast in their race to avoid a possible runoff in November.

Learn more about the Cary candidates here.

Cary voters also have two bonds to consider. One referendum is for $113 million for transportation projects, while the second is for $112 million for parks projects.

Learn more about the Cary bonds here.

Staff writers Anna Johnson and Trent Brown contributed to this report.