Here are the early leaders in Johnston County town board races
Here are the early voting and absentee ballot results for Johnston County:
* denotes incumbent
Archer Lodge
Mayor:
Matt Mulhollem*: 100%
Town Council (2 seats):
James “Jim” L. Purvis III*: 33.33%
J. Mark Jackson*: 33.33%
Clyde Castleberry*: 33.33%
Benson
Mayor:
Jerry Medlin*: 88.89%
Write-In: 11.11%
Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):
Seat 1:
Casandra P. Stack*: 100%
Seat 2:
Curtis Dean McLamb*: 80%
Write-in: 20%
Seat 3:
Max Raynor*: 100%
Clayton
Mayor:
Jody L. McLeod*: 93.33%
Write-in: 6.67%
Town Council (2 seats):
Jason Thompson*: 35.00%
Robert Satterfield*:22.50
Avery Everett: 38.75%
Write-in: 3.75%
Four Oaks
Town Commissioner (3 seats):
Carles R. Surles*: 30.64%
Vic Medlin*: 33.64%
Andy Hardy*: 33.64%
Walt Rabon: 1.87%
Kenly
Mayor:
Bonnie Hartley Williamson*: 100%
Town Council (3 seats):
Page Redmon: 0%
Keith Davis*: 50%
LaWanda M. Neal: 25%
Bobby Peele*: 25%
Micro
Mayor:
Walter “Jay” Warren*: 100%
Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):
Jay Langston*: 33.33%
Russel L. Creech*: 33.33%
Kevin Worley* 33.33%
Pine Level
Mayor:
Jay “Jeff” Holt*: 100%
Town Board of Commissioners (4 seats):
Jimmy F. Garner*: 50%
Phil Pittman*: 0%
Greg Baker*: 25%
William H. (Bill) Radford: 25%
Princeton
Mayor:
Donald B. Rains*: 100%
Town Board of Commissioners (2 seats):
Seat 1:
Walter A. Martin Jr.*: 500%
Mike Rose*: 50%
Seat 2:
Scottie Brown: 100%
Selma
Mayor:
Cheryl L. Oliver*: 53.33%
William E. Overby: 45%
Write-in: 1.67%
Town Council (2 seats):
Roger Diegele: 4.5%
Tommy Holmes*: 7.21%
Joseph Lee Scarboro: 27.03%
Mark A. Petersen*: 24.32%
Bryon McAllister: 36.04%
Smithfield
Mayor:
Andy Moore*: 94.74%
Write-in: 5.26%
Town Council (3 seats):
Stephen Rabil*: 24.54%
John A. Dunn*: 27.55%
Roger Allen Wood: 17.82%
Jim Snyder: 21.99%
Write-in: 8.1%
Wilson Mills
Town Council (2 seats):
Johnny Eason*: 0%
Fleta A. Byrd: 22.22%
JC Triplett*: 0%
Joe Parrish: 22.22%
Carolyn Whitley Dobbin: 55.56%
