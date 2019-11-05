Elections

Here are the early leaders in Johnston County town board races

Nov. 5, 2019 is Election Day for several municipalities across North Carolina.
JOHNSTON COUNTY

Here are the early voting and absentee ballot results for Johnston County:

* denotes incumbent

Archer Lodge

Mayor:

Matt Mulhollem*: 100%

Town Council (2 seats):

James “Jim” L. Purvis III*: 33.33%

J. Mark Jackson*: 33.33%

Clyde Castleberry*: 33.33%

Benson

Mayor:

Jerry Medlin*: 88.89%

Write-In: 11.11%

Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):

Seat 1:

Casandra P. Stack*: 100%

Seat 2:

Curtis Dean McLamb*: 80%

Write-in: 20%

Seat 3:

Max Raynor*: 100%

Clayton

Mayor:

Jody L. McLeod*: 93.33%

Write-in: 6.67%

Town Council (2 seats):

Jason Thompson*: 35.00%

Robert Satterfield*:22.50

Avery Everett: 38.75%

Write-in: 3.75%

Four Oaks

Town Commissioner (3 seats):

Carles R. Surles*: 30.64%

Vic Medlin*: 33.64%

Andy Hardy*: 33.64%

Walt Rabon: 1.87%

Kenly

Mayor:

Bonnie Hartley Williamson*: 100%

Town Council (3 seats):

Page Redmon: 0%

Keith Davis*: 50%

LaWanda M. Neal: 25%

Bobby Peele*: 25%

Micro

Mayor:

Walter “Jay” Warren*: 100%

Town Board of Commissioners (3 seats):

Jay Langston*: 33.33%

Russel L. Creech*: 33.33%

Kevin Worley* 33.33%

Pine Level

Mayor:

Jay “Jeff” Holt*: 100%

Town Board of Commissioners (4 seats):

Jimmy F. Garner*: 50%

Phil Pittman*: 0%

Greg Baker*: 25%

William H. (Bill) Radford: 25%

Princeton

Mayor:

Donald B. Rains*: 100%

Town Board of Commissioners (2 seats):

Seat 1:

Walter A. Martin Jr.*: 500%

Mike Rose*: 50%

Seat 2:

Scottie Brown: 100%

Selma

Mayor:

Cheryl L. Oliver*: 53.33%

William E. Overby: 45%

Write-in: 1.67%

Town Council (2 seats):

Roger Diegele: 4.5%

Tommy Holmes*: 7.21%

Joseph Lee Scarboro: 27.03%

Mark A. Petersen*: 24.32%

Bryon McAllister: 36.04%

Smithfield

Mayor:

Andy Moore*: 94.74%

Write-in: 5.26%

Town Council (3 seats):

Stephen Rabil*: 24.54%

John A. Dunn*: 27.55%

Roger Allen Wood: 17.82%

Jim Snyder: 21.99%

Write-in: 8.1%

Wilson Mills

Town Council (2 seats):

Johnny Eason*: 0%

Fleta A. Byrd: 22.22%

JC Triplett*: 0%

Joe Parrish: 22.22%

Carolyn Whitley Dobbin: 55.56%

