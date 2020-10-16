NC Court of Appeals temporarily stops changes to mail-in voting rules

The N.C. Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay Thursday in a state judge’s acceptance of a settlement that changed North Carolina’s absentee mail-in voting rules.

The stay, which temporarily stops proceedings, was requested on Tuesday by Senate Leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore, the N.C. GOP and the Trump campaign.

This will remain in effect until the Court of Appeals can decide whether to supersede the state court’s decision. Responses to the court are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Berger’s spokesman Pat Ryan said the legislative leaders want the Board of Elections to return to the rules that existed when voting began on Sept. 4.

This is the second time in 24 hours that changes have been made to North Carolina’s mail-in ballots rules.

While the election continues, two parts of the original settlement aren’t clear: whether the ballot collection date will be extended and whether mailed-in ballots can be placed in collection boxes at polling sites and in county offices.

The appeals court stopped the N.C. Board of Elections from acting on that, though there was already a temporary restraining order in place that expired tomorrow.

A hearing is also set before Judge Bryan Collins tomorrow to modify his order to match what federal Judge William Osteen ruled Wednesday night.

Osteen stopped a portion of the same amendment from going through, which would have allowed voters to submit their ballots without a witness signature if they signed an affidavit. This remains in effect.

The state elections board said almost 553,000 mail-in ballots have been accepted in North Carolina, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

On the first day of early voting, 230,000 ballots were cast across the state as of 5:30 p.m. That’s more than the first day of early voting in 2016. Then, about 166,000 ballots were cast statewide.

The settlement agreement that Collins accepted was voted on by all five members of the board of elections, including its two Republicans.

David Black and Ken Raymond resigned from the board Sept. 23 after the Republican Party told the men they were not happy about the settlement.

Osteen said in his Wednesday night order that the settlement circumvented the U.S. Constitution, which gives that authority to the legislation.

Osteen said he did not have authority to change two other agreements that allowed for mail-in ballots to be dropped off at collection boxes in county elections offices and at the early voting poll sites. He also didn’t think he had authority to stop the board of elections from collecting ballots through Nov. 12 that were postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Berger and Moore are asking the courts only to reconsider the latter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.