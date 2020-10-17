Events and rallies try to push voter momentum on third day of NC early voting

Several events across the Triangle to promote voting in the 2020 general election hummed with activity on the first Saturday of early voting in North Carolina.

The events ranged from celebrities encouraging N.C. voters to head to the polls for presidential candidates to smaller local groups focusing on getting Black and Latino people to vote.

“We are here in North Carolina because, honestly, you are more powerful than us. California — we are not a swing state,” said actress Kerry Washington at a brief rally Saturday afternoon to promote former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. “We are here in North Carolina because you have the power to save this country and we are so, so, deeply grateful.”

Washington was joined by her husband, former Oakland Raiders NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, for the rally at Hillside Park in Durham. Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton introduced the couple, with the Mayor Pro Tempore Jillian Johnson also in attendance.

Washington and Asomugha praised North Carolina for a historic voter turnout of over 330,000 votes on the first day of early voting Thursday. As of Saturday morning, the total number of votes cast in North Carolina rose to nearly 1.25 million, more than 17% of the state’s registered voters, The News & Observer reported.

In addition to having acted in several films and shows, Washington is known for her role on “Scandal,” a show that often dealt with political scandals in Washington, D.C., and with the American president.

On Friday night, Vice President Mike Pence was in Johnston County rallying rural Republicans, The News & Observer reported. Pence said President Donald Trump “has been fighting for farmers,” and said Biden would put the country on “an inexorable path toward socialism and decline.”

Meanwhile, the progressive nonprofit Poder NC, which focuses on increasing the Latino electorate in the state, held a “party at the poll” event outside of an early voting location at the Durham South Regional Library from the morning into the late afternoon.

Volunteers provided voter registration forms and guides, while a DJ played different genres of Latino music like reggaeton and cumbia and food trucks served free food.

With Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations in November nearby, an altar with traditional bright orange cempasuchil flowers to honor the dead was set up on a table with portraits of African-Americans who died in altercations with police, such as George Floyd, as well as portraits of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“Four years ago, we didn’t quite know this presidency was going to impact us, so I think people are really excited to get out and make sure their voices are heard, to be able the change, hopefully, the next four years,” said Felicia Arriaga, a supporter of Poder NC.

Together under other voting advocacy groups in the state under an umbrella group called Votemos NC, this organization is hosting events outside polling locations across the state to promote Latino voter participation

Women’s march in Raleigh

A march in downtown Raleigh coordinated with the national Women’s March in Washington D.C. took place Saturday afternoon as one of 350 occurring nationwide on Oct. 17 sponsored by various groups.

Earlier in the day, members of Wake County’s “Divine Nine,” a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities gathered at an early voting site in the North Raleigh campus of Wake Tech Community College to bring around 50 people to vote.

“So many people died for the privilege of African-American people to be able to go and vote,” said Michael Brown, 50, an alumnus of North Carolina A&T University. “We do feel this is a very important election for equality and things like that. We really have to take the opportunity to vote in any opportunity we can.”

Other groups of historically Black fraternities and sororities are holding similar early voting gatherings in other parts of the state, he said.