Disgruntled Republicans pay for anti-Trump billboards along North Carolina highways

A prominent group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump this week unveiled 25 new billboards in 15 North Carolina counties that attempt to turn the president’s comments about the military against him.

The Trump quotation “Suckers” is superimposed over an image of American troops storming the beach at Normandy on one, erected alongside Interstate 95 in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg and elsewhere. “What was in it for them?”, another Trump quote, is superimposed over the iconic photo of Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima on other billboards.

Another billboard, alongside westbound Interstate 40/85 in Mebane, criticizes the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: “Trump lied. 200,000+ died. More than the entire population of Orange County.” All of the billboards were erected in counties where Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are polling closely and could determine who wins the state.

NEW: Today @ProjectLincoln is up with billboards across 15 swing counties in North Carolina. #NCpol pic.twitter.com/4tbvX4hgmf — RC Di Mezzo (@rcdimezzo) October 20, 2020

In some ways, they’re typical attack ads in a heated election that’s only two weeks away. But they’re designed and paid for by members of the president’s own party: The Lincoln Project, a prominent political-action committee formed by current and former anti-Trump Republicans that have now endorsed Biden.

The Lincoln Project’s political advertising to this point has primarily been on television and online. The billboards in North Carolina are a new direction for the organization, the first by the Lincoln Project anywhere.

“North Carolina is obviously a swing state both on the senate level and on the presidential level,” said Lincoln Project spokesman RC Di Mezzo. “North Carolina has a huge portion of swing voters, a huge portion of veterans. It’s important for us at the Lincoln Project to reach those kinds of voters in the places they are, and they’re in North Carolina.”

There are four designs and 25 billboards in all, stretching along highways from the coast (Wilmington, Southport) to the Triad (Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Eden). Around the Triangle, the Lincoln Project erected billboards in Benson, Kenly, Mebane and Smithfield.