Sen. Cory Booker to campaign for Biden-Harris in NC on Saturday

With just 11 days until Election Day, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker will visit North Carolina to campaign for his party’s presidential ticket.

Details have yet to be announced about where he will be on Saturday.

Booker, a New Jersey senator and former presidential candidate, is the latest high-profile Democrat campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Both Biden and Harris have visited North Carolina in the past week.

President Donald Trump will also be campaigning in North Carolina on Saturday, in Robeson County. And on Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally in Kinston.

North Carolina is a battleground state and is watched for its potential to swing the presidential election and control of Congress.

This is Booker’s first public stop in North Carolina since a May 2019 visit to Charlotte.

Booker’s father is a graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham, which is an HBCU. Cory Booker was a 2016 commencement speaker at NCCU.

