Man crashes car into church but says kidnappers put him in the trunk, NC cops say

When North Carolina deputies responded Monday to a reported kidnapping, they instead discovered someone had driven through the wall of a church, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports.
At the scene, Brandon Deleon Sprouse told deputies he had been taken at gunpoint and put into the trunk of the car, according to a press release from the office. He said he was able to escape the vehicle after the crash at Mount Gilead United Methodist Church in Trinity, reports the Winston-Salem Journal.
But after investigating, deputies found there was no kidnapping, the sheriff’s office reported.
“They say Sprouse was the one driving, and after he crashed, he got out through the rear of the car because of all the surrounding debris,” according to a WFMY report. Sprouse was also reportedly “impaired on an unknown substance,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sprouse, 32, of Trinity, now faces charges of false report to a police station and injury to real property, the press release said.
He was taken to a local hospital after the crash but left before deputies went there, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Sprouse and said he may face more charges. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.
