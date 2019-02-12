NC firefighters spent 8 hours working on a bus fire. Here’s what they say was on board

Fire crews in North Carolina responded to a smoking school bus and discovered the bus was packed “floor to ceiling” with household items, according to a Facebook post from Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS.
The volunteer fire department said at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to the bus on Interstate 95, close to the Virginia border and near Garysburg. It took more than eight hours to work on the blaze, according to the Facebook post.
The bus contained “heavy amounts of clothing, housewares, furniture, appliances, outdoor power equipment, propane tanks, gasoline tanks, and paints,” the fire department said.
Firefighters used sawing and cutting tools to get to parts of the bus, according to the Facebook post. The department said crews “removed all of the debris” from the school bus during the response.
The incident closed one southbound lane of the interstate for about five hours, the fire department said. Twenty volunteer firefighters worked at the scene with Northampton County and state agencies.
The driver wasn’t on the bus when the incident happened, WAVY reported. The fire department says it doesn’t think the cause of the fire is “suspicious in nature.”
