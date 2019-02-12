Firefighter trying to steal grill from fire station had been drinking, NC cops say

A North Carolina firefighter was arrested Monday after he caused damage to a fire station and tried stealing a barbecue grill from it, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Tyler James Morris, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with damage to real property and attempted larceny, police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron said in an email. Morris was out of jail on bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to WWAY.
Police were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the Wilmington Fire Department headquarters, WECT reported.
“A witness stated he heard someone making loud noises and beating on the windows at Fire Station 1 and when he went to check it out, he saw Morris standing near two broken window screens,” Dandron wrote.
Police say the fire station’s barbecue grill was found on a sidewalk close to Morris’ jacket. He “admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages earlier in the day,” according to Wilmington police.
Jessica Loeper, a New Hanover County spokeswoman, said Morris works as a firefighter with the county department and is on “paid administrative leave,” WWAY reported.
