Neighbors with ladder rush to save 3 people from burning apartment, NC fire chief says

Three people escaped from a burning apartment building in North Carolina, thanks to neighbors who pitched in before first responders got there, according to the Morehead City Fire-EMS Department.
Firefighters responded to the second-alarm fire Wednesday, according to a department Facebook post.
The blaze started under a second-floor apartment balcony, Fire Chief Jamie Fulk told WWAY. Fulk told WITN that neighbors “rushed over with a ladder” to rescue three people from the balcony.
Crews put out the flames about 20 minutes after they arrived, according to WNCT. The fire displaced five people living in two apartment units, the station said.
“Officials say one person was transported to the hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation,” WITN reports.
Morehead City police and New Bern fire officials are helping to investigate the blaze, Morehead City Fire-EMS said on Facebook.
