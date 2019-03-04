NC sting operation leads to more than 123 arrests related to alcohol, drugs and guns

State agents arrested more than 123 people across North Carolina over the weekend during a sting operation that led to charges related to alcohol, drugs, guns and gambling.
The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement targeted their efforts Friday and Saturday in several counties, including Wake and Mecklenburg, the State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.
ALE partnered with other law enforcement agencies to focus on violence and “illegal activity anywhere alcohol was sold,” according to the release.
Agents seized weapons, controlled substances and more than $13,000, the SBI said. The operation led to 237 charges, including 93 that were related to alcohol.
“ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the ABC commission for criminal and regulatory violations at 26 ABC-permitted businesses,” the release said. “The violations could result in fines, suspensions, or revocation of ABC permits.”
As part of the operation, the owner of Club Nikki in Charlotte was arrested in connection with a recent homicide. Another Charlotte club, Freedom Lounge, has a “history of violence and criminal activity” and lost its permits, the SBI said.
In Person County, two people were arrested and charged with making moonshine. In Greensboro, agents raided the Hot Spot Mart illegal casino.
