Why were the names of NC officers found on a fake bomb? Cops want to solve the mystery

In the dark of night, a person left a mysterious object outside a North Carolina home, video from police shows.
After an Outer Banks police department discovered the object was a fake bomb, authorities want to know who put the device there.
The Kitty Hawk Police Department said on Facebook that the “suspicious device” was found last month and contained the names of its officers “written on the outside along with vulgar language and pictures.” The object looked like a bomb and made a siren sound when activated, police said in the post.
But police say state and federal agents studied the device and discovered it didn’t have explosives. It was a military ammunition can, a box used to store items, according to police.
Days after the discovery, police don’t have suspects and are still seeking information, Sgt. Brian Strickland of Kitty Hawk’s Criminal Investigation Division said in an email to McClatchy. Someone could be charged with “building and planting a simulated explosive device,” according to Strickland.
He said a person could face the felony charges, even if the fake bomb was a prank, WAVY reports.
“Whatever this is we don’t want it to escalate to the next level you know, now it was a car alarm hooked to a battery, the next time we don’t want it to be a battery hooked to an explosive device, that’s our biggest thing,” he said, per WAVY.
It’s unclear why the device was left at that house, which wasn’t near officers’ homes, WTKR reports.
“The police station isn’t too far away though,” the media outlet said.
Police last week posted on Facebook a video they say showed the fake bomb drop-off. A person dressed in dark clothing walks toward a house and leans down before a siren-like noise starts, the video shows.
The person then “ran into oncoming traffic and was almost hit by a light colored car,” the police department said.
