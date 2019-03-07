Man says running 26 miles backward will give NC kids a better life. Here’s how

With each stride, a 60-year-old North Carolina runner hopes to bring attention to a cause that’s close to his heart.
Tracy McCullen will run backward when he participates Saturday in the 26.2-mile Wrightsville Beach Marathon, WECT reports.
“I wanted to do something really weird and noticeable to raise some money for the Boys and Girls Club,” he told the Star News.
McCullen was a board member for the organization and said his fundraising goal was $100,000, the newspaper wrote.
“It might be great for me to finish, but the truth is, it’s really about the kids,” McCullen said, per WWAY. “I am so excited to have them run with me across the finish line.”
McCullen said he wants children at The Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington to have a “better facility and a better environment,” WWAY reported. The organization provides programming to help children develop life skills, according to its Facebook page.
The competition isn’t the first for McCullen, who has 14 marathons under his belt, according to the Star News.
To get ready for this weekend’s race, he has trained for months and ran “over 200 miles backwards,” WWAY reports.
At last year’s Wrightsville Beach half-marathon, a 64-year-old runner juggled on the course, the Star News said.
