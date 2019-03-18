Woman stealing clothes sprays chemical on employee trying to stop her, NC cops say

A suspected shoplifter in North Carolina was heading out of a store when she sprayed an employee with what could have been pepper spray, according to authorities.
Three women on Sunday were at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Salisbury when they walked to the door without paying for clothes, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
“A store employee attempted to confront the suspects at the door, and one of the suspects sprayed the employee in the face with an unknown chemical agent,” believed to be pepper spray, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities are now searching for information about the women, who they say left in a gray, four-door Honda Accord that had its license plate removed. The employee received treatment after the attack, according to the press release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments