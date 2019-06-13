North Carolina
Inmate who escaped North Carolina prison had a car waiting for him, officials say
An inmate scaled a prison fence and got away in a waiting car in Robeson County, officials say.
Michael Alvarez, 30, escaped the North Carolina prison at 2 p.m. Wednesday and got into in a white 2003 Ford Taurus driven by a woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.
He was caught about nine hours later at a convenience store five miles from the prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Officials found the car abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
“Alvarez had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug related charges,” DPS said.
The man from Angier was an inmate at the Robeson County Confinement in Response to Violations facility, DPS said on Facebook. The facility houses inmates who violated the terms of their release.
