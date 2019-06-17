Crews search NC lake after man went for a swim and vanished, officials say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A man went swimming at a North Carolina lake and disappeared, prompting an emergency response.

The man was fishing at Winston Lake on Monday morning when he went under the water and didn’t come back to the surface, the Winston-Salem Journal and WXII report.

His clothes were “found on the bank of the lake,” which is “18 feet at its deepest,” the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted on Twitter a photo appearing to show water rescuers on an inflatable boat. A dive team was also brought to the scene of the “possible drowning,” WGHP reports.

To help find the missing man, officials used sonar technology, which helps reveal the location of underwater objects, the Lewisville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

The agency said it was helping the Winston-Salem Fire Department with a possible “recovery” effort on Winston Lake.