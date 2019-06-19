North Carolina
A 914-pound blue marlin caught in NC sets a record, earns fishermen almost $800,000
A 914-pound blue marlin caught at a fishing tournament in North Carolina set a record and earned the fishermen almost $800,000.
The fish was caught at the 61st annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City on Saturday and set the tournament’s all-time record, according to a Facebook post.
The massive catch was reeled in by the team Top Dog, which took home first place and $793,187.50, the tournament said.
It took the two fishermen six hours to reel it in, according to WCTI.
The team won by over 300 pounds, with the second-place catch weighing in at 588.9 pounds, according to the tournament.
The tournament’s record before Saturday was 831 pounds and was set in 2000, WCTI reported.
Comments