North Carolina
72-year-old shot in groin by much younger girlfriend — then she called 911, NC cops say
A 27-year-old woman called 911 Monday night to report she shot her boyfriend, 72, according to North Carolina police.
Police and EMS had already gone out to the house after another 911 call about “a man who had been shot in the groin area” about 11:30 p.m., the Wilmington, North Carolina police department said in a Facebook post.
“Shortly after, Felton called 911 from a residence in the 400 block of Racine Drive to report the shooting,” the department said.
Police charged the Wilmington woman with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She is being held in the county jail as of Tuesday morning.
