North Carolina
NC pool criticized for ‘racist’ rules is closing. Owners say they want to retire
Social media stir surrounds swimming pool rules in Wendell, NC
The Outdoor Recreation Center in Wendell, which was harshly criticized this month for what some called racist policies, will close in September, the company said.
Owners of the business in eastern Wake County notified its pool members, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The company received backlash on social media after some people questioned its pool rule that banned baggy pants, dreadlocks and weaves.
Now the owners of the pool, Johnny and Teresa Freeman, say they are closing the pool later this summer so they can retire and spend time with family, ABC11 reports.
Comments