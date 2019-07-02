Police seize drugs, $42,000 from NC woman. Then she offered them a deal, cops say

Coaches, celebrities indicted in college admissions bribery case Court documents released Tuesday show dozens of celebrities and coaches have been charged with participating in a college admissions scam to get their children into prestigious schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Court documents released Tuesday show dozens of celebrities and coaches have been charged with participating in a college admissions scam to get their children into prestigious schools.

A North Carolina woman tried to make a deal with a deputy who caught her with drugs and $42,000, according to police.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Watson responded to a trespassing call in Nebo on Saturday morning and found Holly Leighann Willis, 30, behind a gate on the property, officials said.

McDowell County is in western North Carolina, about 30 miles from Asheville.

A search of Willis and a GMC TrailBlazer turned up about almost 5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than three-quarters of a pound of marijuana and $42,565, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Willis offered Watson half of the cash, and then all of it, as an attempt to avoid charges, officials said.

But her offer didn’t work.

She now faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking and offering a bribe, according to the sheriff’s office.