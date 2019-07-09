Parents charged after 5-year-old shoots younger sister in the face, NC police say

Keeping guns away from kids DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina.

The parents of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot his 2-year old sister in the face last week have been charged, media outlets report.

On July 4, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Grimesland, North Carolina, around midnight about the shooting, according to WRAL.

Grimesland is a town the eastern part of the state, about 100 miles from Raleigh.

An investigation found that the boy shot his sister in the face with a Taurus 9 mm handgun that was “left accessible,” WITN reported.





The parents, 34-year-old Shaquita Shaunta Dickens and 37-year-old Ampley Eugene Outlaw were booked at the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday and charged with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, according to jail records.

The toddler was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, WRAL reported.

Her condition has not yet been released, WCTI reported.