A break from heat in central NC? It may come with flooding, strong wind in some areas

Cooler weather and heavy rain is on the way Tuesday

Relief from high temperatures is coming to central North Carolina this week, but the same weather system could also bring strong storms and flooding, forecasters say.

In the Triangle, storm chances start after 2 p.m. Monday and continue until Tuesday night, the National Weather Service says. The main areas that could see isolated severe weather are “along and east of” U.S. Highway 1, according to the service.

Rainfall could reach a quarter of an inch overnight Monday, with more expected on Tuesday, forecasters say.

“Isolated damaging wind gusts and localized flooding of urban and poor drainage areas are possible” on Tuesday afternoon in Johnston, Wake and other nearby counties, the National Weather Service says.

Forecasters say they “can’t rule out” flash flooding in places that could get up to 2 inches of rain per hour.

The rain chances come as a cold front pushes into the area from the northwest, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The front will also bring cooler air after days of high heat in North Carolina, forecasters say.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees, and the day could feel even hotter, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the high could dip to 82 degrees and remain in the 80s until the weekend, forecasters say.

At this time of year, normal temperatures reach about 90 degrees, Raleigh-Durham International Airport records show.