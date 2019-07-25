Domino’s worker killed for pocket change after volunteering to make delivery, NC cops say

Domino’s worker killed for pocket change after volunteering to make delivery A Domino’s delivery driver, 21, volunteered to make a delivery the night of July 22, 2019. When he didn’t return his coworkers went looking for him. He was found dead with gunshot wounds. Police made an arrest July 25. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Domino’s delivery driver, 21, volunteered to make a delivery the night of July 22, 2019. When he didn’t return his coworkers went looking for him. He was found dead with gunshot wounds. Police made an arrest July 25.

A Domino’s in North Carolina needed someone to make a delivery run late Monday night.

A new employee, James Anthony Lee Jr., volunteered and left the restaurant in Roanoke Rapids to make the delivery about two miles away, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

But when the 21-year-old didn’t come back or check in after a while, his coworkers got worried and went out looking for him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m., the office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He was killed over pocket change,” Sheriff Wes Tripp told ABC11. “Sad. It’s a sad state of affairs that we’re living in today.”

Lee had also worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections and Walmart, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“He was somebody’s son, grandson and brother, and he was out there trying to make a living and pay his bills,” Tripp said, according to ABC11.

Police identified two suspects in the killing on Tuesday and arrested 18-year-old Cortez Malik Powell on warrants for murder and armed robbery on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Information on the other suspect has not been released and the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Domino’s has offered a $5,000 reward “for the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved” and people are encouraged to call the police with information, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“In my 35 years of service in Halifax County, I’ve seen a decline in what we call ‘The value of life,’ Tripp wrote on Facebook. “Senseless killings in our county are becoming too common place.”

SHARE COPY LINK A coalition of local activists conducts a die-in and vigil at the State Capitol to honor the victims of mass school shootings on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.