Body in Cape Fear River is likely man who dove in after wayward boat, NC officials say

A body found in the Cape Fear River on Sunday morning is believed to be a missing boater, media outlets report.

The boater, Jerry Taylor, hasn’t been seen since he jumped in the river in Fayetteville on Friday to retrieve his boat, which had drifted off the trailer as he was putting it in the water, according to Spectrum News.

Taylor, in his early 60s, was reported missing around 2 p.m. Friday, and his boat was found shortly after, according to WRAL. Crews used drones, sonar and divers to search for him, WRAL reported.

Ricky Dawson, Taylor’s friend, said he had spoken to him that morning, according to ABC11.

“That’s my best friend. That’s my best friend out there,” Dawson said, according to ABC11. “He tried to get me to go with him. I told him ‘no, sir’. I’ve always been scared of this river, and I’ve never been on it.”

The body was found in the Cape Fear River near the Person Street boat Ramp in Fayetteville around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to ABC11, and authorities say it matched the description of Taylor.

Officials are working to confirm it’s him, ABC11 reported.