Tropical system could brush Carolina coast, but watch what’s behind it, forecasters say

A below-average hurricane season? A look at the names, early predictions for 2019 The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named.

A tropical disturbance expected to brush the southeastern coast could make for a rainy weekend in the Carolinas, forecasters say.

The system of showers and thunderstorms stretches from Puerto Rico to the Bahamas as it moves toward Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance is not expected to develop into a tropical storm. But, forecasters say, there’s another tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression by early next week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A tropical disturbance will likely bring rain to the Carolinas this weekend, but is not expected to develop into a tropical storm. But forecasters warn the storm in the Atlantic could continue to grow. National Hurricane Center

“The models have been in decent agreement developing this into a tropical cyclone near the Bahamas by Thursday or Friday of next week,” Mark Malsick, with the South Carolina State Climate Office, said in an email update.

In the meantime, Malsick said, the storm over the Bahamas “is likely going to be a coastal rain event for the State this weekend.”

Forecasters are keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. National Weather Service

Eastern North Carolina could get some heavy rain over the weekend, but forecasters say the where and when are still up in the air for the heaviest rains.

“Much needed rainfall is on the way over the next several days. Thursday through Sunday, scattered to numerous at times showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area. The storms will be slow moving and have the potential to produce localized heavy rains,” forecasters with the NWS in Morehead City said.

Forecasters say it could be a rainy weekend in the Carolinas. National Weather Service

The system has dumped more than 7 inches of rain on some parts of Puerto Rico, washing away one bridge on the island, The Weather Channel reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Florence swept into the Carolinas in 2018 and caused extensive damage in both states. Florence set a record for the costliest storm to hit the Carolinas. Here's a look at other costly hurricanes.