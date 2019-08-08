Three people injured in jet ski crashes in one day at NC beach town, officials say

Three people were hurt in two separate jet ski crashes Wednesday, officials said. Sunset Beach Fire Department

Two separate jet ski accidents sent three people to the hospital Wednesday in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, the fire department said.

“We’ve been to two different jet ski crashes today,” the department said in a Facebook post, sharing photos of the damaged water vehicles.

In the first crash, someone was riding a jet ski “on the ocean in rough conditions,” officials said. An ambulance took that person to the hospital with what the fire department called “serious injuries.”

The second crash was on the Intracoastal Waterway and involved two jet skis, the department said. Two people were hurt in that crash. The department said both had minor injuries, and paramedics took them to the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jet ski crashes can be fatal. A 20-year-old tourist died in a crash July 30 in Hilton Head, South Carolina, according to the Island Packet.

Another person died from a jet ski crash on Lake Norman near Charlotte on July 21, WSOC reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Officials say a 20-year-old woman visiting from Pittsburgh was killed in a jet ski crash near Hilton Head around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Here's what we know. Editor's note: This video has no sound.