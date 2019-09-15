Marina erupts in flames at Tennessee lake after boat explodes, officials say

FEMA fire prevention and safety awareness FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA Regional Administrator, Andrew Velasquez and Fire Commissioner for the city of Chicago, Jose Santiago discuss fire prevention and safety.

A marina in Tennessee is on fire after a boat exploded.

The boat exploded Sunday morning, setting the Leatherwood Marina on Kentucky Lake in Stewart County ablaze, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tweeted.

Emergency crews are on the scene, TWRA said.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion or released any other details about the incident.

Stewart County is in northern Tennessee, about 87 miles from Nashville.