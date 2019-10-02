Toy guns ‘great concern’ at North Carolina school district after 6 found, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

Toy guns have been an issue this year for a North Carolina school district.

Since the school year started, six toy, airsoft and BB guns have been reported at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools, according to a statement from the district.

The reports prompted Superintendent Angela Hairston to send a message out to parents, reminding them that anything resembling a weapon should not be brought to school, the statement said.

“While these are not real weapons, in a world where we are hypersensitive to guns on school campuses, these toys cause great concern,” Hairston said in the message.

Hairston told parents that “every potential weapon” is treated as real until law enforcement determines otherwise.

“Students who bring these toys to school are causing disruptions and undue fear to their classmates,” she said in the message. “Causing a disruption and fear can land students in trouble. No toy is worth that.”

Jonathan Wilson, security director for the school district, told the Winston-Salem Journal that students could face criminal charges for bringing BB guns to school.

He told the news outlet that, although students are the ones bringing the toy guns to campus, they’re also the ones reporting them.

“The good side of it is that fellow students are coming forward and sharing things with us that are concerning to them,” he said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Hairston asked parents in her message to help make sure toy guns stay away from campus.

“I hope you will team up with us and check in with your students, monitor what they are taking to school and help them understand anything resembling a weapon should stay at home,” she said.