Man dies after being pulled from dangerous water at North Carolina beach, police say

A man died at a North Carolina beach after being pulled from the water, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the G Avenue access at Kure Beach for a water rescue Thursday morning and rescuers were able to pull the unresponsive man from the water and begin “lifesaving measures,” according to a release from the Kure Beach Police Department.

Despite efforts, the man died at the scene, police say.

The man’s identity has not been released, and Kure Beach police are investigating the incident, the release said.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, according to police.

The National Weather Service’s Wilmington office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning warning of an “elevated rip current risk” in the area due to a “long-period swell” from Hurricane Lorenzo.

“Use caution if heading to the beach today, and remember to always heed the advice of local beach patrol and flags,” the post read.

Kure Beach was under a high risk of rip currents Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

This means the “surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers,” the NWS says.

Officials have not said if the man who drowned was caught in a rip current.